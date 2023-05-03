Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 10,748 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

