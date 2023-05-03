Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,112 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.43. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

