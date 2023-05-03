Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.