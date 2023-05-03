Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.