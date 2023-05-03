Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $281.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,688.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $288.88.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $2,344,469 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

