Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $904.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

