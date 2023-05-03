Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 242.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.3 %

BeiGene stock opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.