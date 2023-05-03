Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

