Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

