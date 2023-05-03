Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,174,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

JBL opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

