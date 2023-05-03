Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

