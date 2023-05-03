Shell Asset Management Co. Has $974,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

