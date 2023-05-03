Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EME opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

