Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after buying an additional 182,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

WST stock opened at $369.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

