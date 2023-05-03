Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $174.36 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average is $249.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,810,940 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

