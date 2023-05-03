Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.