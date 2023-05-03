Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,254 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

