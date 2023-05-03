Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,556 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.