Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,800 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

