Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Expands By 7.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,130.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADYYF shares. KeyCorp downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYYF stock opened at $1,548.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,153.00 and a 52-week high of $1,959.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,479.10.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

