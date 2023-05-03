Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Increases By 5.5%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 827.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOCIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

