Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Declines By 5.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BrightView Stock Performance
NYSE BV opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightView (BV)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.