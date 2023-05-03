Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Declines By 5.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BrightView by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

