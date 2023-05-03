Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Grows By 9.8%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

About Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,455,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

