Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Decreases By 10.2%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 898,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

