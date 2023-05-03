Short Interest in Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Declines By 5.2%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFMOF opened at C$92.95 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of C$87.13 and a 1-year high of C$96.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.70.
About Cofinimmo
