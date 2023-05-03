Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Grows By 9.1%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

