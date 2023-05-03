Short Interest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Drops By 5.1%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.