Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Rises By 9.8%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after buying an additional 761,783 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

