Sight Sciences (SGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a negative net margin of 120.91%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $4,961,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,955 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.