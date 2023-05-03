SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLM. Compass Point raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SLM by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 55.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 1,037,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.



