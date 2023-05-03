Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

