Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

