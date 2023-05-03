SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.52. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 23,431,361 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
