Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.27 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.41. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

