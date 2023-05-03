Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $92.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 141,278 shares.
The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group
Sony Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.