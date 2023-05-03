Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $92.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 141,278 shares.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

