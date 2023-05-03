South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cinemark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cinemark by 45.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550,129 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

