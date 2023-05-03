South Dakota Investment Council Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

