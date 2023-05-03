South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE TTE opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

