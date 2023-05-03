South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

