South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,100 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

