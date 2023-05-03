South Dakota Investment Council Sells 140,102 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,841 shares of company stock worth $17,946,183. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

