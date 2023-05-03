South Dakota Investment Council Sells 432 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

VMC stock opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

