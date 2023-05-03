South Dakota Investment Council Takes $104,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.1 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

