South Street Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

