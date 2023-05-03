Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 1,557 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $18,512.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,250.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

