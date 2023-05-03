Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

