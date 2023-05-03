Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.26%.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 3.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.