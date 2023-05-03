Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Synopsys stock opened at $368.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

