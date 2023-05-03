Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,924 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $9,635,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34,968.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

