Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

